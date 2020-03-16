Airtel Kenya Abolishes All Charges on Mobile Money for 90 Days, Telkom Kenya Copies Safaricom

Airtel Kenya has announced that it’s abolishing all charges on Airtel Money for a period of 90 days following the directive from Central Bank of Kenya to operators.

In the directive which has been honoured by other operators like Safaricom and Telkom Kenya, the telcos were required to abolish charges on the Ksh 1,000 and below transactions while also increasing transaction limits to Ksh 150,000 and daily limit to Ksh 300,000.

With Airtel Kenya announcing a 90 days waiver on fees, it will be interesting to see if subscribers join the network to exploit the opportunity.

READ:

Meanwhile, CBK has also directed the following on mobile transactions;

The daily transaction limit for mobile money has been increased from Ksh. 70,000 to Ksh. 150,000

The daily limit for mobile money transactions from Ksh. 140,000 to Ksh. 300,000

Mobile Money wallet balance limit increased from Ksh. 140,000 to Ksh. 300,000

The current tariff for mobile money transactions for Ksh.70,000 will apply for transactions up to Ksh. 150,000

Charges waived for transfers from airtel money wallet to the bank account

Airtel, Safaricom and Telkom Kenya have also set up a toll-free line 719, where all customers can now access information and updates on the COVID-19 (Corona Virus).

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu