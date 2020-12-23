Airtel Customers To Receive 25% Extra Airtime For Purchases Made Via Airtel Money

Airtel customers are set to enjoy the holidays with 25% extra airtime for all their purchases via airtel money, starting today (Wednesday).

All pre-paid customers have the chance to enjoy the bonus airtime for their purchases via airtel money either through the USSD code *222# or by using the My Airtel app.

Customers can also buy airtime for other recipients via airtel money and they will receive 5% bonus airtime.

To check for their bonus airtime, customers buying airtime for themselves will dial *131*1# and when purchasing for other numbers, they will check for the same via *131#.

The 25% extra airtime for self-top up will be valid for 24 hours and can be used to make calls and send texts. There is no limit to the number of times customers can get the extra airtime as long as the purchases are made within the 24 hours.

Airtel Kenya, Managing Director, Prasanta Das Sarma said, “We know the festive season is a time that many of us communicate frequently with our family and friends and so, we are happy to offer our customers bonus airtime every time they buy the same using Airtel Money.

“Now more customers can take advantage of this offer as we are expanding our network coverage across the country.”

