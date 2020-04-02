Extra Airtime For Airtel Customers As 2 Percent VAT Reduction Takes Effect

Airtel Kenya will starting April 1, give 2 per cent extra airtime to all its prepaid customers for all recharges following the government’s directive on reduction of the Value Added Tax (VAT) from 16 per cent to 14 per cent as way to cushion Kenyans.

Prepaid customers can use the bonus to purchase airtime for voice, data, SMS or bundle purchases while postpaid customers will have the benefit of the 2 per cent tax relief reflected on their monthly bills.

The bonus will automatically reflect on customer accounts upon every recharge from the various options including recharge vouchers, E-PINS, Airtel Money and Pin-less top ups.

The telco’s CEO Prasanta Das Sarma expressed his gratitude to the government for the tax relief as tge world grapples with the novel COVID-19.

Mr Sarma also assured customers that Airtel will keep offering products and services that will help reduce their burdens during this unpredictable period.

Last week, Airtel partnered with Longhorn Publishers to offer free internet access on its network to allow continuous learning through the latter’s e-learning platform that enables students to study and revise online.

The telco also offered further discounts on some of its products such as the 4G pocket WIFI and 4G smart box in order to make it easier for people and businesses all over Kenya to stay connected while working and studying from home.

Earlier, Airtel abolished person to person money transfer charges of below Sh1,000 while also increasing transaction limits to Ksh 150,000 and daily limit to Ksh 300,000.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu