Airtel Community Champions To Earn 5PC Cash Back in Airtime

Airtel Kenya has introduced community championship initiative where customers will get 5 percent cashback as airtime via MyAirtel App and USSD options whenever they buy airtime for themselves or their friends and families.

This extra airtime can also be shared or sold to others through Me2U thus allowing customers to earn more money. The service is open to all current Airtel prepaid customers and even new customers who join the network

For instance, a boda boda rider can purchase airtime for his colleagues or passengers and with every purchase, he gets the 5 percent cashback as airtime. He can further sell it to others and get to earn extra cash. This not only helps him and those in his community to meet their communication needs but also be able to meet their basic needs.

Read: Extra Airtime For Airtel Customers As 2 Percent VAT Reduction Takes Effect

Airtel customers have two options for getting the cashback as airtime. First, by loading their Airtel money wallet and purchasing airtime via MyAirtel App or USSD for others and getting an instant cashback of 5 percent as airtime. Second, they can also recharge their main accounts for a minimum value of Ksh2,000 using MyAirtel App through debit/credit card or other mobile money wallets and earn an instant cashback in airtime. The extra airtime can then be sold in order to get extra cash.

This new service is being driven through the ‘Kuwa Shujaa wa Mtaa’ brand campaign that emphasizes on Airtel customers being heroes in their communities by ensuring that they remain connected through the availability of airtime.

Customers can earn extra airtime either via MyAirtel app or USSD *222#

Extra airtime can also be sold via ME2U or USSD *140# options

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu