Airtel and Telkom Put On Notice Over Poor Quality of Calls

Airtel and Telkom Kenya are on the spot after they both failed to meet the minimum 80 percent threshold for quality of calls. Airtel scored 52 percent while Telkom scored 72 percent in the survey that evaluated the quality of calls across 33 counties in the year ended June 2020.

In the survey conducted by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) last year, Safaricom emerged the leading network with a 92 percent score in quality of calls.

Telkom and Airtel have now been put under watch to ascertain whether they will improve their services.

Read: Communications Authority Wants To Bar Operators From Sending Promotional Messages After 7pm

“As Airtel’s and Telkom’s performance did not meet the set target of 80 percent for voice services they were issued notices of non–compliance that require the firms to improve their quality of services in the country in compliance with the set threshold,” CA said in the report.

“The Authority is evaluating their performance again in the 2020/2021 assessments for confirmation of compliance to the requested improvement.”

According to the report, Airtel subscribers in Kajiado, Kiambu and Narok had the most disruptions and highest outages when making calls. The company scored the lowest- 20 percent, in the three counties, Kwale, Laikipia, Nyandarua, Murang’a, Kirinyaga and Nandi.

Read also: Airtel-Telkom Merger Collapses After Failing To Get Regulatory Approvals

Kisumu was the best served town with all three telcos scoring 100 percent.

According to the Communications Authority, Telcos who breach the standard quality of calls and other services by omission on their part risk a fine of up to 0.2 percent of their revenues, which could run into millions.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu