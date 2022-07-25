Airtel Acquires Additional Sh4.7 billion Spectrum to Enhance 4G Network

Airtel Kenya has secured 60 megahertz (MHz) additional spectrum for the enhancement of its 4G network across the country. The telco spent Sh4.7 billion to purchase the additional spectrum from the Communications Authority of Kenya. The spectrum is in the 2600MHz band and is on a 15 year lease beginning this month.

The additional spectrum will help Airtel expand its 4G network capacity for both mobile data and fixed wireless home broadband markets.

The spectrum will also help the Telco in its 5G rollout plans.

“The investment reflects our continued confidence in the opportunity inherent in the Kenyan market, supporting the local communities and economies through furthering digital inclusion and connectivity,” Airtel Africa Plc said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier in the year, Airtel disclosed that it was upgrading 600 network sites with 5G mobile internet in readiness for the rollout. Airtel Kenya managing director Prasanta Das Sarma said no modifications would be required on the network, and that they could switch it on when they acquired the additional spectrum.

