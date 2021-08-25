Airbnb Offers Free Accommodation for 20,000 Afghan Refugees Globally

Airbnb has offered free accommodation to 20,000 Afghan refugees worldwide. The company said it is working with NGOs and partner organizations to support the most pressing needs.

“The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the US and elsewhere is one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time. We feel a responsibility to step up.” Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky wrote on Twitter.

He said the company would be footing the bill for the temporary housing arrangement for the incoming refugees.

“I hope this inspires other business leaders to do the same. There’s no time to waste.” he added.

Afghanistan Citizens fled the country after the Taliban took over power in two weeks ago. Thousands arrived in the US,UK and other countries as refugees. Locally Uganda also started receiving some refugees after the US requested that they offer refuge.

The Kenyan government said it had not received any official communication regarding Afghan refugees, and would act accordingly if they were called upon to take in the refugees.

Last week, the government announced that some Kenyans who were stranded in Afghanistan had been evacuated to the US.

The Airbnb CEO asked interested individuals who would like to offer their rentals for refugees to get in touch with the company.

