Airbnb Bans House Parties In Properties Listed On Its Platform Globally

Airbnb has announced a global ban on parties and events on properties listed on its platform. The company has said the ban is in a bid to comply with Covid-19 health protocols worldwide.

Airbnb said through a blogpost, that the ban also applies to future bookings and will limit occupancy to 16 people. The company cited various public health mandates on gatherings in different countries and pointed out that some customers have chosen to “take bar and club behaviour to homes, sometimes rented through our platforms.”

Airbnb said it would expel or take legal action against hosts and guests who fail to comply with these new rules.

“We think such conduct is incredibly irresponsible,” Airbnb said in a blog post on Thursday. “We do not want that type of business, and anyone engaged in or allowing that behaviour does not belong on our platform.”

A lot of hosts on the site have already banned unauthorized parties with various governments advising against gatherings. In Kenya, the government has discouraged gatherings and effected a 9 pm curfew.

The ban on sale of alcohol in restaurants and clubs also means that there are more Kenyans drinking at home, in solitude or in gatherings.

Airbnb has taken a financial hit from the lock-downs and travel restrictions imposed during the earlier months of the Covid-19 pandemic. The company’s revenue mainly comes from renting out residences to travelers, but has experienced slow growth and reduced profits due to the pandemic.

However, the company showed confidence of its potential to bounce back as it filed for an Initial Public Offering on Wednesday.

