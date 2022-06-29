AirBnB Bans House Parties, Events Permanently

AirBnB banned house parties in 2020 as a measure to curb the spread of Covid-19. The company has now announced that it is permanently banning house parties after it proved successful in supporting the hosts.

“Over time, the party ban became much more than a public health measure,” said the company in a blog post.

“It developed into a bedrock community policy to support our Hosts and their neighbors.”

The ban prohibits users from holding disruptive parties and events including those those advertised on social media. It describes disruptive parties as those that attract complaints from neighbours. Since the implementation of the measure, AirBnB says it has suspended the accounts of 6,600 guests for violating the ban.

The company has also lifted a 16-person occupancy limit that was introduced in 2020. This is due to the fact that some properties are big enough to accommodate more that 16 people comfortably, without crowding. The lifting of the ban also caters for multi-generational family trips and larger groups.

“This particular policy change will take effect “in the coming months,” says Airbnb.

Even before the pandemic, Airbnb had been gradually started changing its party policies. It removed an “event-friendly” search filter, as well as an option allowing hosts to mark listings as “parties and events allowed” earlier in 2020.

