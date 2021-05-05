Air Tanzania Suspends Flights To India After State Introduced New Covid-19 Travel Regulations

Tanzanian national carrier Air Tanzania has temporarily suspended flights to Mumbai, India over a surge in Covid-19 infections.

In a statement, the carrier said the suspension took effect from Tuesday.

“Air Tanzania will waive all penalties on reservation charges, re-issues and refunds to affected passengers,” the airline said as it apologized for inconveniences caused.

TAARIFA KWA UMMA

Kampuni ya Ndege Tanzania (ATCL), inapenda kuutaarifu umma na wateja wake wote kwamba imesitisha safari zake za ndege kati ya Dar es Salaam (Tanzania) na Mumbai (India) kuanzia 4 Mei, 2021 hadi hapo tutakapotoa taarifa nyingine ya kurudisha safari hizo. pic.twitter.com/QUefDNrokE — Air Tanzania (@AirTanzania) May 4, 2021

This comes after the Tanzanian government introduced new Covid-19 travel regulations.

Citing concerns about new variants of the disease, the President Samia Suluhu-led government said travelers entering the East African country will henceforth be required to show proof of a negative coronavirus test taken in the prior 72 hours to arrival.

Those arriving from countries with a high number of coronavirus infections will pay for an additional rapid test.

Those who have visited a country with “new Covid-19 variants” in the previous two weeks will be required to undergo mandatory 14-day quarantine at their own cost, the government said late Monday.

Citizens will be allowed to isolate at home while foreigners will be required to stay at a government facility.

“Based on the global epidemiological situation and emergence of new variants of viruses that cause COVID-19, there is an increased risk of their importation into our country,” Tanzania’s chief medical officer Abel Makubi said in the statement.

India’s Coronavirus crisis has continued to cause jitters across the world as infections reached 20 million on Tuesday.

Apart from Tanzania, Rwanda, Kenya, UK, France, Canada, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, Oman and Singapore are some of the other countries that have suspended air travel to the Asian country.

