AIPCA Church Dispels Rumours That Kenol Bishop Who Hosted DP Ruto Died Of Covid-19

A Bishop who hosted Deputy President William Ruto in chaotic Kenol fundraiser in October did not succumb to Covid-19, a fellow clergy clarified.

Speaking to a local daily, African Independent Pentecostal Churches of Africa (AIPCA) Archbishop Julius Njoroge said Bishop Rev Stephen Ng’ang’a died of stress, hypertension and pneumonia.

According to the man of the cloth, the deceased had been fighting these conditions for a long time and his state deteriorated after police lobbed a teargas cannister in the church.

“Bishop Stephen Ng’ang’a has been sick for a long time but the recent incident at Kenol worsened his situation.

“The police officers threw a tear-gas canister at his feet and it exploded and having a record of battling hypertension and pneumonia, the smoke affected his health,” he said, adding that an autopsy report concluded he died of the aforementioned conditions.

Njoroge also regretted that the DP did not make it for the burial which took place on Friday in Kigumo.

The departed succumbed on November 5 at the age of 62.

On October 4, two people died while several others sustained injuries after chaos rocked the town of Kenol ahead of Ruto’s visit.

