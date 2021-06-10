Ainamoi Secondary Principal Attacked by Student with Plank of Wood

A school principal in Kericho County is nursing injuries after being attacked by a Form Three student on Wednesday evening.

The attacker in question is a student at the Ainamoi Secondary School.

He is said to have attacked Geoffrey Rono in his office with a plank of wood after being sent home to collect the school fees balance.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the student attacked the teacher at around 6pm at his office and fled after inflicting serious head injuries,” a senior police officer told Nation.

He added, “We are looking for the culprit who did not report back to his parents’ home after the incident.”

The student is said to have sneaked back to school last evening and attacked the school head.

A bleeding Rono was rushed to a local private hospital where he was treated and discharged. The school bursar who was still within the compound is said to have responded to the victim’s distress call.

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) Kericho branch secretary, Mary Rotich, condemned the act and urged the government to enhance security in learning institutions.

“The teaching profession is increasingly becoming a risky undertaking, thus the need for the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to introduce job related risk allowances for their employees,” Rotich said.

She asked the Prof George Magoha-led ministry to employ counsellors in schools to curb violence witnessed in schools.

After schools re-opened in January this year, various incidents were witnessed in schools. Students on numerous occasions meted violence against their teachers.

