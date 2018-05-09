Ailing Louis Otieno To Hold Fundraiser At Kempinski

Louis Otieno is set to hold a major funds drive to raise money for his surgery after losing his ability to hear. The Fundraiser will be at the Kempinski hotel.

He needs to raise about Sh.4 million, Kenyans already helped raise Sh.1.73 million after his plight came into the limelight.

The former celebrated news anchor Louis Otieno lost his ability to hear after he was hospitalized with a damaged pancreas. He said during an interview that one day he woke up and could not hear the nurse.

