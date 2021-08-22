Covid-19 Fears: AIC Ngeria Girls Closed After Protests Over Death of Student

AIC Ngeria Girls in Kapseret, Uasin Gishu County, has been closed following protests over mysterious death of a student in the institution.

Authorities resolved to suspend learning in the school and send students home on Friday after a night of protests, with the learners alleging spread of Covid-19 in the school.

The learners demanded an explanation on the mysterious death of one of their own last week.

Reports indicate that the School Principal Susan Sawe informed the student that the death was a result of a pre-existing leukemia condition but they could hear none of that. The girls sought more answers on the rise of Covid-19 cases in the school.

Parents were informed of the decision to close the school and advised to pick their children.

“We received messages from the institution informing us to rush to the school only to be told that we have to go home with our children. My daughter is in Form One and they are yet to settle down for their studies, we call on the management to look into the COVID-19 situation and ensure the safety of our children,” one of the parents, who spoke to a local news outlet, said.

This writer has learnt that the school had converted a section of the dining hall to be used as an isolation centre and was engaging health officials from Kapseret sub-county to handle suspected cases.

AIC Ngeria Girls is the latest institution to be closed in the region after Arnesene High School amid fears of the outbreak of the fourth wave of the virus in the country.

