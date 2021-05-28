Lawyer Ahmednasir in Twitter Spat with Atwoli Over Corruption

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi was on Friday in a twitter spat with Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli.

The squabble started after the “Grand Mullah” said naming a street after the trade unionist was a disgrace.

“Total disgrace to name a street in Nairobi after @AtwoliDza What are we telling poor workers he abandoned for the sake of my BELOVED JUBILEE? He is a BILLIONAIRE in a country where labour is enslaved by capital owners. He dines/wines with the rich/powerful & is disdainful of poor,” the city lawyer said.

Atwoli quickly responded noting that his track record spoke for him, as he denied being a “billionaire”.

“My record speaks for itself. Unlike you, I am a very honest man, I work hard, I never engage in corrupt dealings, I speak my mind and I am not a billionaire (like you),” he said.

THE REMOVAL FROM OFFICE AND PROSECUTION FOR UNEXPLAINED WEALTH AND ASSETS of Mr. Francis Atwoli MUST be a top priority for any government that comes to power in August 2022. THIS IS NOT NEGOTIABLE! https://t.co/pIdso7821O — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) May 28, 2021

“My influence is out of the growth of the labour movement in Kenya. Kenyans with jobs are protected.”

Quickly, the discussion shifted to their sources of wealth as Atwoli stated that he and Ahmednasir had a falling out after he stopped him from accessing illegal pay in some deal.

“My troubles with Ahmednasir began when I stopped his illegal deal. I will always defend workers. I can’t do such deals,” Atwoli added.

The senior counsel on his part called for the removal of Atwoli from the trade union movement.

He asked that the next regime scrutinizes Atwoli’s source of wealth.

Read: “It Is Insensitive Of Gov’t To Introduce Punitive Tax Measures” COTU Boss Atwoli Now Says

“The removal from office and prosecution for unexplained wealth and assets of Atwoli must be a top priority for any government that comes to power in August 2022.”

The duo in May 2020 exchanged words after Ahmednasir described Atwoli as “barely literate”.

“What advice can Atwoli give the President? Atwoli is barely literate. What advice can he give to a President? Maybe crack jokes or throw telephones,” the city lawyer said.

In an interview with K24, Atwoli accused the flamboyant lawyer of having acquired his wealth through illicit means.

“Soon, you will hear more from me about how he acquired his wealth. I would put on the table all the bitter facts about him. I will expose his fake lifestyle,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu