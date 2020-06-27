Ahmednasir Goes After Miguna For Dragging Him Into Waiguru’s Acquittal, NYS Scam

Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna is embroiled in a twitter spat with Senior counsel Ahmednasir Abdulahi over Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru’s acquittal by a Senate committee.

Waiguru survived impeachment after the Senate investigated the matter and found insufficient evidence to crucify her.

Following the victory, Waiguru hailed the Senate for the historic ruling which saw her walk away scotfree.

The county chief who has since forgiven her detractors has blamed her woes on her support of the BBI.

“As I said before, my woes are solely because of my stand for BBI and support for the Handshake between His Excellency the President of Kenya Uhuru and Former Prime Minister Hon. Raila Odinga. I will not stop my support or change my commitment to what will be for the betterment of our children, for women and the country as a whole,” she said.

Waiguru’s acquittal, however, did not sit well with a section of people who wanted her ousted and charged.

Lawyer Miguna Miguna, for instance, was very displeased and took to Twitter to express his frustrations. He wrote, “Despot Uhuru Kenyatta’s looting mistress @AnneWaiguru STOLE Sh5 Billion of PUBLIC MONEY using the NYS and Uhuru DIRECTED@ahmednasirlaw, @EACCKenya and @DCI_Kenya to “clear” her the same way Uhuru has used the Senate to “clear” her. Now, she feels free to COMMIT MURDER.”

I don't know when you will out grow the vile childish abusive of H.E Uhuru, Hon Raila and the many others you abuse 24 hours, 7 days a week…your tweets are the good standard of what a fucking idiot lowlife is…grow up and get a life…you rant like a mad baboon 24 hours a day — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) June 27, 2020

Lawyer Ahmednasir did not take it lightly and castigated Miguna labelling him childish and a low life who has nothing to do other than to engage in twitter rants 24 hours a day like a “mad baboon”.

The spat did not stop there as the two have been engaged in an exchange of words for close to two hours.

Senior Cartel @ahmednasirlaw: You are a disgrace to the Kenyan legal profession. You are corrupt, unethical, incompetent and incoherent. You have never worked for the billions of shillings you have; they are products of graft and money laundering from your "excellent despots." https://t.co/sLbHA32JV0 — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) June 27, 2020

According to Ahmednasir, Miguna who is known to keep his family out of social media is fond of attacking people without boundaries yet cries foul when the tables turn.

This🐵thinks he has a licence. He doesn't care whether his victim is wife,daughter, mother,father…when people mentioned his daughter in a certain district in Toronto he gave gibberish cry of the colobus monkey he is,decent people draw line BTW his daughter & her childish father https://t.co/EGRNWj7yVw — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) June 27, 2020

Here are some of the threads on Twitter:

No competent and ethical advocate uses the "f" word. The fact that each statement from you is littered with it reduces you to a level below that of COTU Urinator Francis Atwoli. 99.9% of Kenyans – even on @Twitter – know that you are the EMBODIMENT of everything ROTTEN in Kenya. https://t.co/4mjBzxcXia — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) June 27, 2020

"Innocent Until Proven Guilty" IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW. When crooks like @ahmednasirlaw BREAK THE LAW to help thieves, looters, election thieves, mass murderers and economic saboteurs escape the wrath of justice, they are not acting as advocates but as CORRUPTION FACILITATORS. https://t.co/bBIjhJZ0Uv — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) June 27, 2020

Kenyan advocates must not peddle the DUBIOUS EXCUSE that advocates have no freedom and right to turn down clients who are NOTORIOUS for plunder, land-grabbing, mass murder and election theft. Advocates have A POSITIVE DUTY TO SERVE PUBLIC INTEREST; not that of KNOWN crooks. — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) June 27, 2020

Sad thing he calls people who have made their wealth genuinely like you.. '' Low life' senior cartel is rotten to the core… — Harricane K'Owiti (@Harmondi) June 27, 2020

I completely agree.

We have not camped on his rape case. Yet he was charged with rape of young girls, one whom I know well. I guess you must forgive him for he has mental problems. A man who wakes up to abuse everyone everywhere everyday is sick. — KenyaOne (@KenyaOn70901895) June 27, 2020

