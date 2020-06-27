in NEWS

Ahmednasir Goes After Miguna For Dragging Him Into Waiguru’s Acquittal, NYS Scam

159 Views

(COURTESY)

Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna is embroiled in a twitter spat with Senior counsel Ahmednasir Abdulahi over Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru’s acquittal by a Senate committee.

Waiguru survived impeachment after the Senate investigated the matter and found insufficient evidence to crucify her.

Following the victory, Waiguru hailed the Senate for the historic ruling which saw her walk away scotfree.

The county chief who has since forgiven her detractors has blamed her woes on her support of the BBI.

“As I said before, my woes are solely because of my stand for BBI and support for the Handshake between His Excellency the President of Kenya Uhuru and Former Prime Minister Hon. Raila Odinga. I will not stop my support or change my commitment to what will be for the betterment of our children, for women and the country as a whole,” she said.

Read: Waiguru Thanks “Heaven Sent” Husband For Support During Impeachment Hearing, Celebrates Acquittal

Waiguru’s acquittal, however, did not sit well with a section of people who wanted her ousted and charged.

Lawyer Miguna Miguna, for instance, was very displeased and took to Twitter to express his frustrations. He wrote, “Despot Uhuru Kenyatta’s looting mistress @AnneWaiguru STOLE Sh5 Billion of PUBLIC MONEY using the NYS and Uhuru DIRECTED@ahmednasirlaw, @EACCKenya and @DCI_Kenya to “clear” her the same way Uhuru has used the Senate to “clear” her. Now, she feels free to COMMIT MURDER.”

Lawyer Ahmednasir did not take it lightly and castigated Miguna labelling him childish and a low life who has nothing to do other than to engage in twitter rants 24 hours a day like a “mad baboon”.

The spat did not stop there as the two have been engaged in an exchange of words for close to two hours.

Read Also: Miguna Baptizes Economist David Ndii, “Auma” Following Twitter Spat

According to Ahmednasir, Miguna who is known to keep his family out of social media is fond of attacking people without boundaries yet cries foul when the tables turn.

Here are some of the threads on Twitter:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Kahawa Tungu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Gikomba Traders In Anguish After More Structures Were Demolished Overnight Under Police Supervision