Lawyer Ahmednasir Claims Millions Raised by Gov’t Officials to Fund Petitions Against DPP Haji

Senior counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi aka the Grand Mullah has alleged a sinister plot is in play to remove Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji from office.

According to Ahmednasir, government officials including cabinet secretaries have raised tens of millions of shillings to ensure Haji is ousted.

He claimed that the various petitions filed against the DPP with the Public Service Commission (PSC) are generously funded by the higher ups.

“Very powerful government officials have raised tens of millions of Shillings to remove DPP Haji. A number of Cabinet Secretaries have generously contributed to the fund. So if you see endless petitions to the Public Service Commission, then know they are generously funded!” said Ahmednasir.

Very powerful government officials have raised tens of millions of Shillings to remove DPP Haji. A number of Cabinet Secretaries have generously contributed to the fund. So if you see endless petitions to the Public Service Commission, then know they are generously funded! — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) November 3, 2021

So far, three petitions have been filed with the PSC all of which are seeking the removal of Haji.

The most recent one was filed on Monday by the director of Jack and Jill Supermarkets Schon Noorani.

Noorani accused Haji of refusing to charge his former close ally and business associate Rajendra Sanghani who allegedly took a loan from him in 2015.

The loan, Noorani said, has accrued to a whopping Sh240 million.

According to Noorani, his former associate should be charged with obtaining money by false pretences but the DPP has apparently insisted that it is a civil matter, not a criminal case.

The other petition was brought forth by a Francis Njeru on grounds that Haji had mismanaged his case where there is a property dispute between him, China Road Bridge Corporation, and ARJ Capital.

Njeru told the PSC that the directors of ARJ Capital; Ahmed Rashid Jibril and Farah Ali Mohamed are allegedly related to Haji.

They were charged in January 2020 with conspiracy to defraud, making a false document, and obtaining registration of land by false pretences.

Two months later, the prosecution moved to court seeking to drop the charges, an application that was dismissed.

Later, however, the court allowed the application for withdrawal and gave the petitioner an option to pursue private prosecution and granted him leave to do so.

The third petition was filed by the sister of late Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen, Gabriel Van Straten.

She accused the DPP of mismanaging her late brother’s case.

Haji responded to this particular petition noting that it was a move meant to coerce him into making “decisions based on certain individuals’ perception of the law and justice”.

“I’m ready to face the Public Service Commission and will give my detailed response to them,” Haji said.

