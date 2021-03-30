Agriculture Ministry’s Kilimo House Closed Over Surge in Covid-19 Cases Among Staff

Kilimo House in Nairobi that houses the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, and Cooperatives has been closed for two weeks over a surge in Covid-19 cases among staff.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, Peter Munya, the Cabinet Secretary in charge of the ministry, directed all employees to work from home until April 12.

“During the closure, we shall undergo fumigation exercise while instituting other Covid-19 safety measures,” he said.

The directive comes days after President Uhuru Kenyatta encouraged employers to allow their staff to work from home as the third wave of the virus continues to ravage the country.

Already the Public Service Commission (PSC) has scaled down its operations as part of efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

The commission had a week ago notified its staff of plans to allow 50 per cent of its staffers to work from home.

In the directive that took effect yesterday, PSC staff will work on one to two-week shifts in which they will alternate between the workplace and home in order to reduce crowding and unnecessary human contact that has been blamed for the spread of the virus across the country.

“All PSC secretariat staff will with effect from Monday 29th March 2021 work on a rotational Work Shift Schedule, up to the lapse of the 60 days containment timeline announced by His Excellency the President during his address to the Nation on Friday 12th March 2021,” a memo issued by Commission Secretary and CEO Simon Rotich read.

“Staff who will be working from home will be required to remain within the duty station in Nairobi as they will be deemed to be on official duty.”

