Agree to Bipartisan Talks or Wait for 2027 Polls – Ruto Tells Raila

President William Ruto has advised Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader to either agree to bipartisan talks or wait for the 2027 elections.

Dr Ruto said Azimio leaders should be mindful of the political mood in the country just six months after the August 2022 General Election and vowed he would not be held at ransom by the opposition.

In addition to stating that a parliamentary process might not be able to address their issues, Raila suggested the creation of a group synonymous with the 2008 National Accord.

Speaking at Kasemeni ward in Kwale County, during the groundbreaking for the construction of the Sh18 billion Mwache multi-purpose dam, the President urged leaders to operate within the confines of the law and respect each other. Read: President Ruto Insists There will be No Handshake with Raila

“We cannot hold talks outside the law. That is why I am saying we should allow our MPs, whom we elected, to hold bipartisan talks in Parliament to solve any pending issues with our colleagues in the opposition. We cannot negotiate further at the expense of development,” said Dr Ruto.

“I am for demonstrations only if they will address issues around development, not creation of positions for a few individual politicians. What I can say is – if talks will not be held at Parliament, then, they should wait for an election in 2027 for them to be elected in the government.” The head of state on Tuesday insisted that there will be no handshake between him and Raila. Addressing Nyandarua residents on Thursday, the head of state maintained that all issues brought forward by the opposition will be addressed through parliament.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...