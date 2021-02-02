Magoha Appoints Agnes Wahome As New KUCCPS CEO

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha has appointed Agnes Wahome as Chief Executive Officer at the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS).

Ms Wahome will take the place of John Muraguri who left KUCCPS in November 2020. The appointment took effect on February 1, 2021. Ms Wahome has been the CEO in an acting capacity since Muraguri left.

Ms Wahome beat over 76 other applicants for the job, to emerge among the top three alongside Dr Joel Mabonga, Senior Deputy Director Corporate Services at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) and Soigwa Tom Ombasa.

Others who expressed interest in the post and made it to the 14 best candidates include Prof Charles Olunga, Prof Kimani Chege Gabriel, Prof Ndiritu Francis Gichuki, Dr Alela Ernest, Dr Avutswa Nebart, Gachari James, Wachira Mary Nyawira Muchee, Yegon Christopher Kibet, Owuor Ezekiel and Musyoki Joseph.

KUCCPS is a State Corporation that provides career guidance and selects students for admission to universities, national polytechnics, technical training institutes and other accredited higher learning institutions for Government of Kenya-sponsored programmes.

