Agnes Tirop’s Murder: CCTV Places Husband at Crime Scene

Ibrahim Rotich, estranged husband to murdered athlete Agnes Tirop was at the crime scene the afternoon his wife was murdered. This is according to a recently reviewed CCTV footage.

Revelations by Keiyo North sub county DCIO Andolo Munga indicate that Tirop was killed on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

Apparently, the footage captured the whole act and how it happened hence it is very critical in the case.

Read: Agnes Tirop Laid To Rest In Nandi

The footage, the DCIO says, among other evidences will be used to conclude the case and deliver justice to the slain athlete’s family.

“The CCTV footage has become very crucial in this matter and it has shown us exactly what happened and how it was conducted. The investigation is on reverse and forward aspects,” Mr Munga told Nation.

Rotich, who is the prime suspect in Tirop’s murder, was nabbed by detectives while attempting to flee the country. He was arraigned before an Iten court.

The suspect, however, did not take plea as police sought to hold the suspect for 20 days to complete investigations into the killing.

Read Also: Agnes Tirop’s Property Changed Ownership While She Was In Japan – Family

The request was granted by Principal magistrate Charles Kutwa who directed the suspect be detained at Eldoret Police Station.

The case was set for mention today, November 9, 2021.

The World’s 10,000 metres bronze medalist was found dead at her home in Rural Estate near Iten town in Elgeyo Marakwet. Her body had a stab wound in the neck.

She was later laid to rest with family, friends and lobby groups calling on the relevant authorities to speed up investigations into the case and deliver justice.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...