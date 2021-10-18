Agnes Tirop’s Estranged Lover Arraigned, Locked Up for 20 Days

Ibrahim Rotich, the estranged lover of slain athlete Agnes Tirop, will remain in custody for 20 more days pending a probe into the murder.

Rotich, who is the prime suspect in Tirop’s murder, was arraigned before an Iten court on Monday. The suspect, however, did not take plea as police sought to hold the suspect for 20 days to complete investigations into the killing.

The request was granted by Principal magistrate Charles Kutwa who directed the suspect be detained at Eldoret Police Station.

The magistrate also ordered a mental assessment be conducted during the period.

The case will be mentioned on November 9 for further orders.

The World’s 10,000 metres bronze medalist was found dead at her home on Rural Estate near Iten town in Elgeyo Marakwet on Wednesday. Her body had a stab wound in the neck.

Rotich was arrested a day later in Mombasa. Police said he was trying to flee the country in an attempt to evade justice.

Two other suspects including Rotich’s friend John Kipkoech Samoei are in custody. Police are yet to disclose details about the third suspect said to be a woman.

Police reports indicate that Samoei drove the athlete from a training camp to her house where she was later found dead.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the couple was experiencing marital problems.

Detectives are reviewing CCTV footage obtained from Tirop’s house for more clues into her final moments.

“The detectives are analysing a raft of items we have in our possession and we are making steady progress in the matter,” said Keiyo North sub-County Police Commander Tom Makori.

The deceased will be laid to rest at her parent’s home at Kapnyamisa village in Nandi County on Saturday.

