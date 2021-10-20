Agnes Tirop’s Property Changed Ownership While She Was In Japan – Family

Most of the property owned by slain athlete Agnes Tirop was transferred to new owners while she was in the Tokyo Olympics three months ago, it has emerged.

According to the family spokesman Jeremiah Sawe, most of the property was later sold by her lover, Mr Ibrahim Rotich, who is now the prime suspect in the murder.

“We have learnt with utter shock that majority of our daughter’s property has mysteriously changed hands. What is shocking is that the property changed hands three months ago and some have been disposed of by her lover, who is also the prime suspect in the murder. We are now convinced she was killed because of her wealth,” said Mr Sawe.

Among the properties that were transferred include the plot where she built her Iten home, a parcel of land near the University of Eldoret (sold for Ksh9 million), a plot in Kipkorgot and six plots in Kesses.

The family also claims that there are three plots in Eldoret previously under Ms Tirop’s name, but whose ownership now indicates ‘shared’, a plot in Moiben that is being developed, two vehicles without documents and another that is registered in Mr Rotich’s friend’s name.

“There are a total of 12 plots, which have since changed ownership. The suspect has made the property his and we believe the deceased was not aware, or was under duress. Also, there are no documents for several vehicles bought by the athlete, and shockingly, another car is registered under one of the suspect’s friends, also in police custody,” said Mr Sawe.

The police are however treating the reports as allegations until proven otherwise, even as they probe the death of the athlete.

The World’s 10,000 metres bronze medalist was found dead at her home on Rural Estate near Iten town in Elgeyo Marakwet on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Her body had a stab wound in the neck.

“The active matter we are currently investigating is murder, and since we have not concluded probing, additional charges will be preferred if investigations give us other leads. Be certain that we will leave no stone unturned,” said Keiyo North sub-county DCIO Andolo Munga.

The family has already engaged lawyers to try and recover the property.

