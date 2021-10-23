Agnes Tirop Laid To Rest In Nandi

The late Kenyan long-distance runner Agnes Tirop was laid to rest at her parents home in Nandi County on Saturday.

She was to celebrate her 26th birthday today.

Tirop’s lifeless body was discovered in her house in Iten, Elgeyo-Marakwet County a fortnight ago with stab wounds.

Read: Athletes March Against Gender Based Violence Following Agnes Tirop’s Murder

Her husband Ibrahim Rotich is the prime suspect and has since been arrested and arraigned.

Before her tragic death, Tirop broke the world-record hold in the 10 kilometres women’s only event in Germany.

On Friday, elite women athletes backed by their male counterparts took to Eldoret Town streets protesting against Gender Based Violence, GBV.

