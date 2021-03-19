Agnes Kavindu Bags Machakos Senator Seat with Landslide Win

Wiper party’s Agnes Kavindu is the winner of the Machakos Senatorial by-election held on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Kavindu secured a landslide victory with 104,080 votes against her closest competitor Urbanus Ngengele of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) who got 19, 705.

Following the election victory declaration by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Kavindu is set to be sworn in to replace Senator Boniface Kabaka who passed on in December last year.

The Wiper candidate’s victory was anticipated having received support from a number of parties including Jubilee, ODM, KANU, ANC and Ford Kenya.

Recently, Alfred Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) pulled out of the race at the last minute to support Kavindu’s bid.

Announcing the decision on Tuesday, Mutua said MCC candidate John Katuku had agreed to step down following a consultative meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In the virtual meeting, which was also attended by ODM, ANC, KANU, Ford Kenya, Narc and Wiper leaders, Mutua said the President urged friendly political parties in the region to find a peaceful, amicable and uniting way forward ahead of the by-election.

This was seen as a tactical move aimed at ensuring that the UDA party that is associated with Deputy President William Ruto doesn’t clinch the seat.

UDA rebranded recently from the Party of Development and Reform (PDR) which is currently in a coalition with the governing Jubilee Party.

Kavindu is the ex-wife of UDA Chairman Johnson Muthama, who was once a close ally of Wiper party boss Kalonzo Musyoka.

