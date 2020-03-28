Aga Khan Medics Who Came Into Contact With First COVID-19 Fatality Quaratined

Medics who came into contact with the country’s first COVID-19 fatality have been quarantined.

According to the Star, Engineer Maurice Khisa Namiinda did not reveal his travel history when he first visited the hospital.

On his first visit, the deceased had a mild fever. He was sent home but returned three days after his condition worsened.

“We do confirm that a number of our healthcare workers were exposed to a Covid-19 case by virtue of non-disclosure by the patient on their travel history,” Dr Majid Twahir, an associate dean and the chief of staff at the hospital, told the daily.

He later told his doctors that he had been to South Africa.

All his caregivers have since been placed in quarantine and none has tested positive for coronavirus.

“None of these staff members have tested positive for coronavirus. Should any of them exhibit any symptoms, they will be tested for the virus,” Dr Twahir said.

The 66 year old founder and director of Gibb Consulting Engineers Ltd died on Thursday afternoon at the hospital’s intensive care unit.

So far there are no elaborate funeral plans with his family accusing the government of remaining mum on the issue.

“We want them to do this honourably. They should not disappear with the body. We are in the dark. Why is the ministry playing games with us?” a relative told Saturday Standard.

His house was on Friday evening sealed off by ministry of health officials. The government said it will communicate with the bereaved family as soon as they settle the Sh1.2 million hospital bill.

K24 Digital further reports that five of the deceased’s relatives have since been placed under mandatory quarantine.

Kenya has 29 active cases of COVID-19 with two male patients, a Kenyan national and French citizen, being moved to the ICU wing at Aga Khan Hospital after developing complications.

“Together with the medical team at the hospital, we are closely monitoring their treatment, and the patients are behaving well,” said Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Friday.

Five counties produced the 31 coronavirus cases in Kenya. The five include Nairobi (21), Kilifi (6), Mombasa (2), Kajiado (1) and Kwale (1).

As of Saturday, there were 597,255 cases of COVID-19, globally, 133,333 recoveries and 27,368 deaths.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu