After Mocking Apple For Selling iPhone Chargers Separately, Samsung Adopts The Same Policy

Samsung has decided to copy Apple’s no charger policy, after mocking the move back in October when the latter launched the iPhone 12.

9to5Mac reports that according to documents from the Brazilian Licensing Authority, the upcoming GalaxyS21, GalaxyS21 plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra Mobile phones will not come with a charger or headphones.

When Apple launched iPhone 12, they announced plans to sell the charger and headphones separately in a bid to protect the environment.

Read: Samsung Beats Huawei to Lead in Global Smartphone Sales in August

Samsung and Xiaomi seemingly mocked the decision by Apple at the time. The Korean tech company went as far as posting a photo of a power adapter on social media with the caption “included with your galaxy.”

Experts are now convinced that most or all major mobile phone manufacturers will stop shipping headphones and chargers for free with the devices. This will allow them to lower the prices of their smartphones and increase sales of their accessories.

Ironically, it is not the first time that Samsung is mocking Apple for something before adopting it later. A few years ago, Samsung made fun about Apple’s decision to remove the iPhone jack in 2017. In 2019, they released the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 without the headphone jack, just like the iPhone.

Read also: Xiaomi Overtakes Apple to Take Third Spot in Global Smartphone Sales

Apple may face criticism for their original ideas, but other manufacturers seem to follow suit within a short time.

Brazil is however considering forcing Apple to sell iPhones with included charger in the country. This means Samsung may be forced to do the same. And perhaps other countries will follow suit.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu