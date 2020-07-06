After Being Sacked Unceremoniously, Ken Mijungu Resorts To Offering Legal Services

Last week Nation Media Group (NMG) laid off a number of top anchors and reporters at NTV newsroom, a time when Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet due to adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.

Ken Mijungu, who anchored prime time news and also hosted Sidebar show at NTV, was among top talents sacked.

Mijungu was the first anchor from the station to go public about the mass layoffs at NMG.

In a post shared on his Twitter page, Mijungu seemed to criticize his employer for the unceremonious dismissal after seven years of service.

“7 years in those corridors summed up in a two-page letter of termination. We live to fight another day, ” he said.

But just days after the termination of his contract, Mijungu, who is a lawyer by profession, has switched gears and now seems to concentrate more on the legal profession.

On Monday, Mijungu shared a banner with a list of services he said clients can consult in.

Besides his media career, Kenyans know him for his car hire business but little is known about his legal profession.

He is the proprietor of Execar-tive CarHire, a private company that leases vehicles for events and executive transfers.

As media houses continue to retrench employees over reduced revenues, Kenya has witnessed more journalists launching private firms to better their lives or at least put food on the table.

