After Apple, Google Likely To Develop Anti-tracking Feature For Android Users

Google is now considering developing an anti-tracking feature for Android users, Bloomberg has reported. The company seems to be borrowing a leaf from Apple who have made it a requirement for app developers to first seek permission from device owners before accessing their personal details.

This latest revelation signifies a shift towards user privacy in the internet industry. Unlike Apple, Google is exploring less stringent ways to reduce data collection and cross app tracking for Android users, Bloomberg reports.

The tech giant hopes to strike a balance between fulfilling users needs for privacy and app and advertisers financial needs.

Google rakes in about $100 billion in digital sales annually and as such are cautious about ensuring that their advertising partners continue generating revenue from targeted ads.

“We’re always looking for ways to work with developers to raise the bar on privacy while enabling a healthy, ad-supported app ecosystem,” a Google spokesman said in a statement.

Apple’s App tracking transparency feature is set to roll out with the upcoming iOS 14 and iPad 14.5 software update. The tool will require that apps obtain permission from the user before collecting any data across other apps and websites. It will also notify users whenever the apps are spying on them.

Although geared towards better privacy for iPhone users, the tracking feature has divided the digital advertising industry with tech giants like Facebook admonishing it for impairing the growth of small businesses.

Bloomberg reports that Google’s solution could be less strict and may not require direct permission from android users. The company is merely mulling over the idea and no definite details or plans have been laid out yet.

