FIBA Women’s Afrobasket Qualifiers: Kenya Lionesses Revenge Against Rwanda To Reach Final

Kenya are through to the final of FIBA Afrobasket Qualifiers after beating hosts Rwanda 52-79 on Friday night.

It was a sweet revenge for the Lionesses who lost 77-45 in their opener against the Rwandans.

On the road to the final set for Saturday at Kigali Arena, Kenya beat South Sudan 66-48 but were unlucky to go down 106-107 against Egypt.

Kenya will face unbeaten Egypt in the final as they get another chance to inflict revenge.

