Afrobasket: Morans Coach Liz Mills Recieves Special Recognition

The 30th edition of the FIBA Afrobasket concluded in Kigali, Rwanda with Tunisia retaining their title on Sunday.

The North African giants edged out a hard battling Ivory Coast 78-75 to keep the crown they won four years ago.

Kenya, who were making a return to the grandest stage of African basket in 28 years, exited the tournament at the pre-quarters stage after narrowly losing to new kids on the block South Sudan.

Read: Afrobasket: Team Morans To Renew Rivalry With South Sudan

Despite the disappointment against South Sudan, Team Morans still managed to dazzle the meet with some sleek basket that left commentators on the age.

The team’s coach Liz Mills, who led the qualification, became the first woman head coach at the Afrobasket, earning special recognition.

Also fated by FIBA were Tunisia’s Benramoudane and Cote d’Ivoire’s Stephen Konate for having played in many Afrobasket competitions.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...