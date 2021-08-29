Afrobasket: Kenya Wins First Game In 28 Years

Kenya won their first Afrobasket game in 28 years after beating Mali by 72 points to 66 in their final group game at Kigali Arena, Rwanda on Sunday.

Ahead of the crunch tie, Team Morans had lost their opening two games to Ivory Coast and Africa’s best-ranked team Nigeria.

Today’s win means Kenya finishes third in Group C of the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket tournament and has earned a pre-quarters game which could see them play neighbours Uganda.

“This is our game,” Team Morans coach Liz Mills screamed at the start of the game against Mali and they lived up to it, winning all the quarters.

The Morans won the intervals 22-18, 33-29 and 55-45.

