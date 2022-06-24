Africa’s Highest Paid Players After Mane’s Bayern Move

Sadio Manè move to Germany giants Bayern Munich was partly due to improved wages it offered, according to multiple media sources.

Deep down, the Senegalese felt unappreciated in terms of wages earned at Liverpool, compared to other stars like Mohammed Salah.

The Bayern move now firmly puts Manè a top the list of top earning African players.

Below is the full list:

Sadio Mane 🇸🇳 (£250,000 per week) Mohamed Salah 🇪🇬 (£220,000 per week) Riyad Mahrez 🇩🇿 (£200K per week)

Thomas Partey 🇬🇭 (£200K per week)

Dede Ayew 🇬🇭 (£180K per week) Achraf Hakimi 🇲🇦 (£176K per week)

