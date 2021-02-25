Over 200 African Indigenous Religious Leaders Pledge Support For BBI After Meeting With PS Kibicho

Over 200 representatives of African indigenous religious leaders on Wednesday pledged to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process, a pet project of President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The leaders declared the stand during a meeting with Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho.

According to the PS, the leaders concurred with the state that the BBI process presents a genuine opportunity for Kenya to secure its political and economic future by ensuring fairness in representation and allocation of resources.

“While reaffirming their belief in BBI, African Independent indigenous church leaders appreciated the debunking of myths & lies surrounding the truth about the BBI process & purpose, ” the PS said in a statement.

The leaders further unanimously agreed that Kenya’s peaceful and prosperous future is more grounded and just with the proposed BBI constitution amendments.

Read: Kericho County Assembly Says Yes To BBI As Ruto Allies Downplay Proponents’ Big Win

The PS was accompanied by Water Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki.

The meeting was held on a day that county assemblies supporting the BBI Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020 rose to 41.

Counties that voted to pass the Bill yesterday include Kericho, Wajir and Turkana.

Other counties that recently passed the Bill include Tana River, Embu, Isiolo, Marsabit, Bomet, Kiambu, Migori, Kwale, Taita Taveta, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Kirinyaga, Kakamega, Nyamira, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Lamu, Machakos, Murang’a, Bungoma, Kitui, Narok, Garissa and Nakuru.

Read Also: Next Stop Parliament: Over 24 County Assemblies Vote To Pass BBI Bill

Others are Nairobi, Vihiga, Laikipia, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Busia, West Pokot, Trans Nzoia, Kajiado, Kisii and Samburu.

The Bill achieved the support of 24 assemblies required to take the Bill to Parliament on Tuesday.

The BBI Bill proposes among others, the increasing of county allocation from the current 15 per cent to 35 and the creation of 70 more constituencies across the country. It also introduces the position of the prime minister and two deputy prime minister positions.

Read Also: Raila’s “Reggae Music Again” Tweet After “Super” Tuesday Win Excites Netizens

Efforts to popularise the Bill will officially kick off next week, the BBI secretariat said on Wednesday.

Speaking at Daraja House in Nairobi, co-chair Junet Mohammed said committees will be formed to spearhead the nationwide campaigns that will be led by “handshake” partners President Kenyatta and Raila.

“We shall start the campaigns on March 1 and we shall have 10 committees that will spearhead the exercise across the country,” Junet said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu