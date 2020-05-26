Africa Magic Announces Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ Reunion Show on June 1

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced the return of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Reunion Show starring the housemates of the Pepper Dem Season on Monday, June 1.

The show will air on Africa Magic Urban (DStv Channel 153) at 22:00 EAT and Africa Magic Family (DStv Channel 154 and GOtv Channel 2) at 22:30 EAT.

The show will let viewers in on the lives of the BBNaija alumni seven months after the show’s finale.

“This is no spoiler alert but there will be laughter, tears and confrontations as the ex-housemates along with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the show’s host, revisit the events that rocked Biggie’s house last season. Fans and viewers will also hope to get answers to some burning questions and perhaps witness the end to the rivalries between some of the ex-housemates,” said Multichoice in a statement.

The channels that will air the show will be available to customers on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access and GOtv Max and Plus. Multichoice customers can dial *423# to buy, pay subscription, reconnect or clear errors.

Multichoice has also announced auditions for BBNaija season 5 for Nigerian citizens on their website.

