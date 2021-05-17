Africa Day Virtual Concert To Raise Funds For Families Affected by Covid-19

The Africa Day Concert Celebrations slated for May 25 will help raise funds to support families affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Kenyan artists will join their counterparts on multiple stages across the continent for the virtual concert which will be streamed live on YouTube.

Golden Globe award winner Idris Elba will host this year’s celebrations which will be held in virtual stages in Lagos, Nairobi and Johannesburg.

“I am committed to shining a light on African culture, heritage and the arts at a time when globally we have all had to reflect deeply on our purpose,” Elba said.

Read: YouTube Gears Up for Africa Day Concert with Impressive Performances Starting Today

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected low-income families across the continent as a result of economic slow-down and loss of jobs. A number of companies downsized at the height of the pandemic while some resorted to pay cuts.

The Africa Day this year aligns with the Africa Union’s (AU) message for prevention, protection and response measures to contain the pandemic across the continent. The concert aims to raise moral and material support from well-wishers in Africa and beyond towards the Africa Covid-19 response fund.

The event will highlight “those who are redefining the narrative of a continent and the exchange of music, creativity and cultural ideas that are taking the world by storm”

Read: MultiChoice Adds YouTube App to DStv Explora Ultra

In line with Covid-19 protocols, the concert will be held virtually. Viewers can expect a spectacular display of talents from artists across the continent. YouTube Managing Director for Emerging Markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa Alex Okosi saidAfrica Day this year would be through a powerful event.

Celebrations for Africa Month will be held on Africa Day Concert which will take place on May 25th at 7PM CAT. YouTube has Partnered with MTv Base Africa for the event.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu