AFCONQ: Nigeria Captain Ahmed Musa Apologises After Team Bottled 4-0 Lead Against Sierra Leone

Nigeria’s Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa has apologised for the team’s 4-4 draw against Sierra Leone in the 2022 AFCON qualifiers on Friday.

The Eagles were off to a flying start at Ogbe Stadium, Benin City, pumping four goals past their hapless visitors in the first half.

Former Arsenal and Everton winger Alex Iwobi led from the front with a brace, with Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze netting a goal each.

Read: Uganda Could Qualify For AFCON On Kenyan Soil When They Host South Sudan At Nyayo Stadium

But the Leone Stars were not letting up just yet, and just before the breather Kwame Quee pulled on back, signalling the start of the massive come back.

Minnesota United forward Kei Kamara, who had complained about poor hospitality ahead of the match, reduced the deficit further in the 72nd minute before Mustapha Bundu made it 4-3.

Kamara completed the comeback with four minutes left as he grabbed the second brace of the evening.

Musa has since apologised to the Eagles fans promising a win in the return match on Tuesday and above all qualification for the AFCON set Cameroon.

“We made costly mistakes, we sincerely apologize and we promise we will fix things and get a win in Sierra Leone,” Ahmed said a video posted on Twitter.

"We made costly mistakes, we sincerely apologize and we promise we will fix things and get a win in Sierra Leone". @Ahmedmusa718 pic.twitter.com/2pACK2xxvc — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 14, 2020

Despite the setback, Nigeria remain fearless in Group L of the qualifiers and only need three points to qualify with two games to spare.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu