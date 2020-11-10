AFCONQ – Michael Olunga Out As Comoros Team Arrives (Photos)

Harambee Stars will be without striker Michael Olunga who cannot make it for Wednesday’s 2022 AFCON qualifying match against Comoros.

Olunga, who turns out for Japanese side Kashiwa Reysol is unable to travel due to Coronavirus and Zambia-based forward Michael Makwatta has been summed to replace him.

The former Gor Mahia and Tusker FC player has enjoyed a good form for Kashiwa Reysol and is currently the leading top scorer in the J-League with 23 goals.

Also doubtful for the tie is skipper Victor Wanyama who plies his trade with Impact Montreal in the MLS in North America.

Comoros Team Arrives For Afcon Qualifiers. [Courtesy]Like Olunga, Wanyama travel plan has been hampered by the Coronavirus restrictions.

Meanwhile, Comoros team has already left for Nairobi after training in the morning.

The team will miss three key players due to injury, they include Fouad Bachirou (Nottingham Forest, UK), Faiz Selemani (KV Kortrijk, Belgium) and Chaker Alhadhur (Châteauroux, France).

