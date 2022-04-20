in SPORTS

AFCONQ: Kenya Grouped With Cameroon, Namibia And Burundi

Kenya has been grouped with World Cup bound Cameroon, Namibia and Burundi in the qualifiers for the 2023 Afcon in Ivory Coast.

The draw was conducted on Tuesday evening in South Africa.

Kenya like Zimbabwe, however, are serving indefinite FIFA suspensions over government interference.

The two associations of FIFA have up to two weeks to the their first match days of the qualifiers to get the suspensions lifted for them to participate.

The Harambee Stars last qualified for the Afcon in 2019 in Egypt. They missed the last edition in Cameroon this year.

On paper, apart from Cameroon, Stars stand a chance against Namibia and Burundi and can qualify for the finals.

The full draw

Group A

Nigeria
Sierra Leone
Guinea Bissau
Sao Tome and Principe

Group B

Burkina Faso
Cape Verde
Togo
Eswatini

Group C

Cameroon
Kenya
Namibia
Burundi

Group D

Egypt
Guinea
Malawi
Ethiopia

Group E

Ghana
Madagascar
Angola
CAR

Group F

Algeria
Uganda
Niger
Tanzania

Group G

Mali
Congo
The Gambia
South Sudan

Group H

CIV
Zambia
Comoros
Lesotho

Group I

DRC
Gabon
Mauritania
Sudan

Group J

Tunisia
Equatorial Guinea
Libya
Botswana

Group K

Morocco
South Africa
Zimbabwe
Liberia

Group L

Senegal
Benin
Mozambique
Rwanda

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

