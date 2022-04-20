AFCONQ: Kenya Grouped With Cameroon, Namibia And Burundi

Kenya has been grouped with World Cup bound Cameroon, Namibia and Burundi in the qualifiers for the 2023 Afcon in Ivory Coast.
The draw was conducted on Tuesday evening in South Africa.
Kenya like Zimbabwe, however, are serving indefinite FIFA suspensions over government interference.
The two associations of FIFA have up to two weeks to the their first match days of the qualifiers to get the suspensions lifted for them to participate.
The Harambee Stars last qualified for the Afcon in 2019 in Egypt. They missed the last edition in Cameroon this year.
On paper, apart from Cameroon, Stars stand a chance against Namibia and Burundi and can qualify for the finals.
The full draw
Group A
Nigeria
Sierra Leone
Guinea Bissau
Sao Tome and Principe
Group B
Burkina Faso
Cape Verde
Togo
Eswatini
Group C
Cameroon
Kenya
Namibia
Burundi
Group D
Egypt
Guinea
Malawi
Ethiopia
Group E
Ghana
Madagascar
Angola
CAR
Group F
Algeria
Uganda
Niger
Tanzania
Group G
Mali
Congo
The Gambia
South Sudan
Group H
CIV
Zambia
Comoros
Lesotho
Group I
DRC
Gabon
Mauritania
Sudan
Group J
Tunisia
Equatorial Guinea
Libya
Botswana
Group K
Morocco
South Africa
Zimbabwe
Liberia
Group L
Senegal
Benin
Mozambique
Rwanda
