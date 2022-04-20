AFCONQ: Kenya Grouped With Cameroon, Namibia And Burundi

Kenya has been grouped with World Cup bound Cameroon, Namibia and Burundi in the qualifiers for the 2023 Afcon in Ivory Coast.

The draw was conducted on Tuesday evening in South Africa.

Kenya like Zimbabwe, however, are serving indefinite FIFA suspensions over government interference.

Read: Kenya To Miss 2023 Afcon Qualifiers If FIFA Suspension Is Not Lifted

The two associations of FIFA have up to two weeks to the their first match days of the qualifiers to get the suspensions lifted for them to participate.

The Harambee Stars last qualified for the Afcon in 2019 in Egypt. They missed the last edition in Cameroon this year.

On paper, apart from Cameroon, Stars stand a chance against Namibia and Burundi and can qualify for the finals.

Read Also: Senegal Inaugurates New Stadium After Afcon Glory

The full draw

Group A

Nigeria

Sierra Leone

Guinea Bissau

Sao Tome and Principe

Group B

Burkina Faso

Cape Verde

Togo

Eswatini

Group C

Cameroon

Kenya

Namibia

Burundi

Group D

Egypt

Guinea

Malawi

Ethiopia

Group E

Ghana

Madagascar

Angola

CAR

Group F

Algeria

Uganda

Niger

Tanzania

Group G

Mali

Congo

The Gambia

South Sudan

Group H

CIV

Zambia

Comoros

Lesotho

Group I

DRC

Gabon

Mauritania

Sudan

Group J

Tunisia

Equatorial Guinea

Libya

Botswana

Group K

Morocco

South Africa

Zimbabwe

Liberia

Group L

Senegal

Benin

Mozambique

Rwanda

