AFCONQ: Harambee Stars Arrive In Moroni Ahead Of Crucial Tie Against Comoros (Photos)

Kenya’s Harambee Stars have arrived in Moroni, Comoros ahead of their 2022 AFCON qualifying return match against the hosts on Sunday.

Football Kenya Football (FKF) chartered a flight for the team to the Island nation.

Stars will be hoping to redeem themselves after settling to a frustrating 1-1 draw in the first leg played at Kasarani on Wednesday.

The draw dented Kenya’s chances of making the Cameroon showpiece as they have only managed three points in three games.

Read: “Ghost” Mulee Vows To Keep Harambee Stars In Contention For AFCON Qualification

Head Coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee, however, remain optimistic they can turnaround their fortunes in Moroni by recording a positive result.

“We will do our best to remain in contention,” the former Tusker FC coach said, adding that “we have gauged our strengths and weaknesses.”

[Courtesy]Apart from Simba SC defender Joash Onyango, who is nursing a knee injury, the rest of the squad that played in Nairobi made the trip.

Ghost has also included Sofapaka and former Gor Mahia midfielder Lawrence Juma in the squad.

Read Also: AFCONQ: Nigeria Captain Ahmed Musa Apologises After Team Bottled 4-0 Lead Against Sierra Leone

Full Squad

Goalkeepers

Arnold Origi, Ian Otieno, Brian Bwire

Defenders

Joseph Okumu, Brian Mandela, David Owino Odhiambo, Johnstone Omurwa, Samuel Olwande, David Owino Ambulu, Eric Ouma

Midfielders

Victor Wanyama, Cliff Nyakeya, Johana Omollo, Eric Johanna Omondi, Ayub Timbe, Ismael Gonzalez, Hassan Abdallah, Bonface Muchiri, Kenneth Muguna, Anthony Akumu, Musa Masika, Lawrence Juma

Forwards

Masud Juma, John Avire, John Mark Makwata

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu