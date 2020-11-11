AFCONQ: Comoros Hold Harambee Stars To Frustrating Draw

Comoros managed to hold Harambee Stars to a frustrating 1-1 in the 2022 AFCON qualifying game played at the Kasarani Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts found themselves trailing in the 27th minute after Bakari Said put the Islanders in the lead with a free-kick with left goalkeeper Arnold Origi rooted.

Stars had to wait till the second half in the 67th minute to equalise through Masoud Juma after Bakari had been sent off for second booking.

Kenya travel to Moroni, Comoros for the second left in four days time.

