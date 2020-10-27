AFCON2Q: Stars Set For Camp Ahead Of Comoros Clash

Preparations for Harambee Stars’ non-residential training are in top gear as the team readies itself for the two-legged Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros next month.

Local-based players are set to report to camp on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, with their foreign-based counterparts scheduled to start checking in on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

The first leg will be played at the MISC Kasarani on November 11, 2020, at 7 pm, under floodlights, while the second leg has been slated for November 15, 2020, away.

Kenya is second in Group G of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers with two points, off identical 1-1 draws with Togo and Egypt.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Arnold Origi (HIFK, Finland), Robert Mboya (Tusker, Kenya), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

Defenders

Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Brian Mandela (Unattached), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Andrew Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Mike Kibwage (Sofapaka, Kenya), Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg, Sweden), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Baraka Badi (KCB, Kenya), David Owino (Zesco United, Zambia), Hillary Wandera (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), David Owino (Mathare United, Kenya)

Midfielders

Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Victor Wanyama (Impact Montreal, Canada), Ismael Gonzalez (UD Las Palmas, Spain), Eric Johanna Omondi (Jonkoping’s Sodra, Sweden), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr FC, Egypt), Antony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Musa Masika (Wazito, Kenya), Bonface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Johanna Omolo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Ayub Timbe (Unattached), Peter Thion’go (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Hassan Abdallah (Bandari, Kenya), Elli Asieche (Sofapaka, Kenya), Mathew Olaka (Unattached), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega Homeboyz, Kenya), Austin Odhiambo (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan),Benson Omala (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, Algeria), John Avire (Tanta FC, Egypt), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

Reserves

Dennis Sikhayi (Wazito, Kenya), James Kinyanjui (Mathare United, Kenya).

