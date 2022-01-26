Afcon: Sadio Manè Pulled Out After Nasty Head Collision

Sadio Manè was pulled out in the 70th minute in Senegal’s 2-0 win over Cape Verde in the Afcon round of sixteen after a head collision.

The Liverpool went for a long floated ball against Cape Verde goalkeeper Josè Vosinha leading to a serious collision that left both players dazed.

After VAR review, Josè was handed a straight red card for dangerous play.

Manè on the other hand continued with play and scored the opener in the 63rd but was substituted in 70th after he went down on his own.

