Celebrations As Afcon Kicks Off In Cameroon

The 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, Afcon kicked of Sunday with the hosts edging out Burkina Faso 2-1 at Paul Biya Stadium, Olembe.

Before a packed crowd at the sixty thousand capacity stadium, Al Nassr striker and the Indomitable Lions skipper Vincent Aboubakar held his nerves to convert two penalties in the 4th and 48th minutes to seal the win.

Gustavo Sangare had earlier on in the 24th minute muted the home fans by bagging the first goal of the tournament and of the match after some scrappy defending by Cameroon.

Aboubakar’s second penalty sparked wild celebrations in his home town of Garoua.

Other cities of the Central African nation like Sangmelima were equally in celebratory mood as fans followed the proceedings on large screens.

Several guests including the long serving President Paul Biya, Fifa boss Gianni Infantino and Caf honcho Patrice Motsepe were in attendance.

