Afcon: Gambia Shock Naby Keita’s Guinea

Gambia shocked favourites Guinea 1-0 to reach Africa Cup of Nations, Afcon quarterfinals for the first time asking.

Musa Barrow scored the lone goal in the 71st minute to ensure the debutants wonder tale at the Cameroon Afcon continues.

Read: Afcon: Tunisia Spoil Nigeria’s Party

Both teams finished the game a man less after Yusupha Njie (Gambia) and Ibrahima Conte (Guinea) were sent off for second yellows.

The win sparked wild celebrations in the capital Banjul.

Celebrations have already started in Gambia 🇬🇲 🎉 After the debutants qualified for their FIRST ever AFCON quarter-finals. #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/yeeiwS4pPn — Mimi Fawaz (@MimosaFawaz) January 24, 2022

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...