Afcon: Gambia Shock Naby Keita’s Guinea

Gambia shocked favourites Guinea 1-0 to reach Africa Cup of Nations, Afcon quarterfinals for the first time asking.

Musa Barrow scored the lone goal in the 71st minute to ensure the debutants wonder tale at the Cameroon Afcon continues.

Both teams finished the game a man less after Yusupha Njie (Gambia) and Ibrahima Conte (Guinea) were sent off for second yellows.

The win sparked wild celebrations in the capital Banjul.

 

