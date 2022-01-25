Afcon: Cameroon Eliminate Depleted Comoros

Cameroon are through to the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations after edging out ten-man Comoros 2-1 in Olembe on Monday.

The Islanders played the match with a makeshift goalkeeper after all their three custodians tested positive for COVID-19.

Left back Chaker Alhadhur stood firm in goal making some cool saves despite evident lack of experience.

Toko Ekambi and captain Vincent Aboubakar scored for the hosts with Youssouf Changama pulling one back for Comoros.

