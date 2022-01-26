Afcon: All Is Well, Sadio Manè Says From Hospital

Senegal skipper Sadio Manè is well following a serious head collision with Cape Verde goalkeeper Josè Vosinha on Tuesday.

“Thank God, all is well. Thank you all for the messages,” posted Manè on Facebook.

The Liverpool star collided with Cape Verde goalkeeper Josè Vosinha as they challenged for an aerial ball.

Read: Afcon: Sadio Manè Pulled Out After Nasty Head Collision

For a moment both players appeared to have dazed off, but Manè continued with play after Josè was redcarded for dangerous play.

Manè went ahead to score but was pulled out and rushed to hospital with twenty minutes to go.

In a show of support and solidarity, Josè visited Manè in hospital.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...