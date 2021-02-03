AFC Leopards To Unveil Foreign Coach Ahead Of Mashemeji Derby

AFC Leopards are set to unveil a new head coach ahead of the 89th “Mashemeji” Derby on Sunday.

Kahawa Tungu has established the coach is a foreigner from Europe.

Leopards have not had a head coach since Czech Republic manager Tomas Trucha resigned in December last year over claims of threats to his life.

Anthony “Modo” Kimani, who was Trucha’s assistant, has been filling the gap as a stand-in coach.

Modo cannot ascend to the top seat as he does not have the necessary coaching badges as required by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

For one to coach a top-flight club, a minimum of CAF B badge is required, while Modo possesses CAF C.

The former Leopards defender is reportedly working to upgrade and is expected to have CAF A licence by mid next year.

Leopards face arch-rivals Gor Mahia in the league on Sunday.

Ingwe are enjoying a fine form with striker Elvis Rupia scoring for fun, while K’Ogalo, who had a slow start to the season, are beginning to pick up. The game is thus expected to be real fireworks.

