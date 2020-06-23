in SPORTS

AFC Leopards Set To Open Merchandise Shop

Kenyan Premier League giants AFC Leopards are soon to open a merchandise shop in Nairobi, the club’s president Dan Shikanda has confirmed.

Final touches on the shop located at Sasa Plaza along Moi Avenue in the Central Business District is currently being done ahead of official opening.

“The shop’s partitioning and branding should be done by end of this month. We have already ordered for assorted merchandise which should go on sale by July when we open,” said Shikanda.

Unlike their arch-rivals Gor Mahia, who signed a kitting deal with UK sports apparel maker Umbro, Leopards are yet to land such a deal, but Shikanda has said they will continue to use Umbro made merchandise.

“We are yet to sign a deal with Umbro, but have made an arrangement which will see us continue using their products.”

Ingwe landed a shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm Betsafe last week worth Ksh40 million per season for three seasons.

Sales from the merchandise shop will go along way in augmenting the club’s coffers.

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

